Aurionpro bags over Rs 180 cr 3D City project from Rajasthan govt

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Technology firm Aurionpro Solutions today said it has bagged a Rs 180 crore project from Rajasthan government for designing and developing the nations first 3D City model for the city of Jaipur.

"Valued at Rs 180 crore-plus, the key objective of this innovative project is to establish a mechanism - which would strengthen the decision making process for city administrators with impact assessment, through an array of simulations," Aurionpro said in a statement.

With this project, Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to launch the 3D model in a geographic information system (GIS) environment, it added.

This 3D system, pegged to be a part of a unified state-wide GIS enabled decision support system, will provide the city administration with a holistic view for all concerned city development departments to work in unison.

Yogesh Songadkar, VP and Head, Technologies for Government Business at Aurionpro said implementation of the solution can be a topmost layer of the smart city plan.

"The 3D project will create a ?digital twin ? a digital replica of physical assets, processes and systems that can be used for various purposes ? of Jaipur," he added. PTI SR SBT