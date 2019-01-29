Aurionpro Pioneers Automated Fare Collection (AFC) System in Noida Metro Project - a Big Step in Smart Transportation and Smart Mobility in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The AFC system is based on the open loop technology and Aurionpro is market leader in this space Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Business Wire IndiaNoida metro project was inaugurated amidst much fanfare and anticipation recently by Mr. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh. The highlight of the launch was the implementation of the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) system based on the open loop ticketing concept implemented by Aurionpro -- the first-of-its-kind in India. Now, commuters can purchase a QR-code ticket, RuPay contactless smart card or use Mobile ticketing application to use and pay for the ride. With this new technology Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (NMRC) will save on cost. In addition, it is very easy to maintain and support. Aurionpro has provided this new age concept in the field of ticketing for AFC where card issued by State Bank of India & NMRC can be utilised not only for ticketing but for all kinds of purchases as it is EMV/RuPay standard. Riders will still be able to purchase monthly passes and tickets generated as QR code which can be printed and read by on-board ticketing machines as well as gates at the station. The AFC installation was implemented under a public/private partnership between a consortium of State Bank of India, SC Soft &Aurionpro and the NMRC to promote smart transportation and smart mobility in India. Aurionpro, being the lead technology partner, completed this prestigious project in a record time of 9 months reinforcing its strength in acquisition and implementation of multiple projects going forward. By bringing the QR-code-based ticketing to India for the first time, in Noida, AFC will prove to be cost effective for the Metro in comparison to the traditional token-based system currently installed across metros. Furthermore, going forward these Card based payments and Mobile application can be used for multi-model transportation across metros, buses, parking lots etc. owing to RuPay/EMV standard. Riders need not buy multiple tickets or cards for various modes of transport enhancing the ease of commuting with time, convenience and cost-effectiveness. While expressing pride about this initiative, Mr. Paresh Zaveri, Chairman and Managing Director, Aurionpro said, We are extremely happy to have been an integral part of implementing the AFC system in the Noida metro. It will enable ease of access through cashless transactions. In the times to come, this QR-code-based payment forms will also be adapted on digital platforms, ultimately making way for paperless ticketing. Mr. Zaveri further added, We are proud to be associated with NMRC and have successfully contributed in achieving the vision of NMRCs one card one city for public transit systems through Aurionpros cutting edge technology. Its our endeavour to be a technology partner for all such significant projects and participate in the development agenda of our country. About Aurionpro Solutions Limited Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (ASL) is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership in innovation, security and leverages industry-leading IP to deliver tangible business results for global corporations. Employing more than 1,000 domain and technology experts across North America and Asia, Aurionpro caters to a host of clients across BFSI, Cyber Security and Smart Cities and Smart Mobility sector across in India and across the Globe. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Automated Fare Collection system installed by Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. at Noida Metro PWRPWR