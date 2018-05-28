Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net dips marginally to Rs 528 cr

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma today reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 528.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 532.5 crore during the same period of 2016-17 fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 4,049.1 crore for the fourth quarter, as compared with Rs 3,641.6 crore in the similar period of 2016-17 fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,423.2 crore, up 5.3 per cent, from Rs 2,301.7 crore in 2016-17.

Revenue from operations during the year rose to Rs 16,499.8 crore as compared with Rs 15,089.9 crore in 2016-17.

"The company has reported a healthy growth in revenues and profitability in FY18, led by improvement in most of the markets," Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan said.

The company continues to ramp up investment in differentiated and speciality product portfolio, he added.

"Our execution strength and pipeline evolution will drive growth for the future," Govindarajan said.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma today ended 1.87 per cent up at Rs 605.10 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS SBT SBT