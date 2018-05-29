Aurobindo Pharma shares down 4.5 pc after Q4 results

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Shares of Aurobindo Pharma today fell by 4.5 per cent after the company reported decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The stock dropped 4.23 per cent to end at Rs 579.50 on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 7.45 per cent to Rs 560.

On NSE, shares of the company plunged 4.50 per cent to close at Rs 578.

In terms of equity volume, 2.94 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 65 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Aurobindo Pharma yesterday reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 528.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 532.5 crore during the same period of 2016-17 fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 4,049.1 crore for the fourth quarter, as compared with Rs 3,641.6 crore in the similar period of 2016-17 fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.