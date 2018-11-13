Aurobindo Pharma shares fall 3% after Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Tuesday fell almost 3 per cent after the company reported 21.70 per cent dip in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The stock went down 2.96 per cent to end at Rs 774.70 on BSE. During the day, it declined 4.76 per cent to Rs 760.25. On NSE, shares of the company dropped 2.63 per cent to close at Rs 775.Aurobindo Pharma Monday reported 21.70 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 611.44 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of rise in expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 780.97 crore in the year-ago period, Aurobindo Pharma said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,751.40 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 4,435.89 crore in the same period last year.Total expenses stood at Rs 3,964.20 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 3,468.36 crore during the same period of 2017-18. PTI SUM SHW ANUANU