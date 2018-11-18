Aurobindo Pharma to launch oncology, respiratory products in US by 2021

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma is looking to launch first set of oncology, respiratory, complex injectables and topical products in the US in the next three years as part of plans to build a robust specialty products portfolio.The company is also planning to launch first set of biosimilars and vaccines in growth markets during this time, Aurobindo Pharma said in an investor presentation. The growth markets for the company include Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Ukraine, South Africa, East Africa, Myanmar, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil. Sharing the medium-term road map (from 2019-2021), the company said it will focus on launching "first set of oncology, respiratory, complex injectables, topical products and ADF products in the US." The company is also focussing on securing intellectual property (IP) and ramping up and filing of specialty products, it said. For the long term, from 2022 onwards, Aurobind Pharma plans "launch of inhalers, transdermals, biosimilars, and branded (both Rx and OTC) products in advanced markets," the presentation said.The company is also looking to work on biologic licence applications (BLAs), it added. PTI AKT RKL AKT SHW ANUANU