Aus awards scholarships to six UG students for study in India

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Australian government has awarded New Colombo Plan scholarships to six of Australian undergraduates to live, study and gain work experience in India in 2019, Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu said on Thursday. "The New Colombo Plan is a long-term investment in our relationship with India. We are sending some of our most talented young scholars to India, knowing it will help create enduring bonds of friendship and engagement over the decades to come," Sidhu said. New Colombo Plan 2019 India scholars will study a broad range of disciplines including Economics, Social and Behavioural Science, Health and Biomedical Science, International Law, Psychology, General Nursing and Cultural Studies at leading Indian education institutions - the University of Delhi, Panjab University, O P Jindal University and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). "The New Colombo Plan is equipping these exceptional young Australians with the skills and experience needed to succeed in a region that is crucial to Australia's prosperity and security," Sidhu said. Additionally, 1,261 Australian students will come to India in 2019 for short-term internships, mentorships and training opportunities under the New Colombo Plan Mobility Program, he said. PTI GJS CK