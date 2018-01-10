Aus insurance group QBE appoints Indian-origin as CEO of ANZO

By Natasha Chaku

Melbourne, Jan 10 (PTI) Australian Insurance giant QBE has appointed Indian-origin Vivek Bhatia as its new chief for Australia and New Zealand business operations, the company said today.

Bhatia, who is currently the chief executive of icare, the New South Wales governments manager of insurance and care schemes, will be joining his new role in the next three months.

He will replace Pat Regan who was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer in September 2017 from the role of Chief Executive Officer, Australian and New Zealand Operations (ANZO).

Bhatia played a critical role in the formation of icare in 2014 and was appointed as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, the company statement said.

"I am very excited that Vivek is joining QBE and the executive team. He brings a wealth of experience across the insurance and management consulting sectors with a track record in large scale business and cultural transformation," Regan said.

"I feel very privileged to take on this important leadership role at QBE, where I started my insurance journey 15 years ago. I am very excited at the opportunity to further enhance the strong position QBE has in these markets," said Bhatia who will be based in Sydney.

In 2017, Bhatia was recognised as the "Insurance Leader of the Year" at the prestigious ANZIIF Australian Insurance Industry Awards and is regularly recognised as one of the most influential executives in the Australian general insurance industry.

He has a degree in engineering, an MBA and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (ICFAI).