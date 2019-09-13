Australia-based University of Wollongong, Adam Gilchrist Award Scholarships at IFIM Business School

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Delegates from University of Wollongong and Adam Gilchrist awarded seven scholarships to the studentsBANGALORE, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IFIM Business School, Bangalore, one of the top six AACSB accredited management institutes in India, hosted University of Wollongong, an Australia-based University and an elite international partner of IFIM Business School in delivering dual degrees and super specialisations. Adam Gilchrist, former Australian cricketer and the Brand Ambassador of the University of Wollongong, was a part of this delegation.Addressing the students and faculty of IFIM Business School, the former Australian cricketer, Adam Gilchrist said, "It's a great afternoon where the two universities from different countries have come together to extend a platform for Indian students to master their knowledge and skills through the scholarships offered by the University of Wollongong. Being a part of this milestone gives me immense pleasure and thus, would like to extend hearty congratulations to those who have earned the scholarship."Professor Paul Wellings CBE, Vice-Chancellor, University of Wollongong sharing his expertise said, "This partnership has offered both the institutions with a unique experience which will help us grow in our journey. Through this scholarship, we wish to leverage a platform for the students of IFIM Business School to master their skills in the rapid growing world."Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IFIM Business School, delivering his gratitude towards the occasion, said, "With a belief of learning to discover, this journey with the University of Wollongong will help in the holistic development of the students and will help both the universities grow simultaneously. We look forward to benefiting from this partnership while providing our students with a global exposure. This will help our future professionals to adapt the best practices they are exposed to and implement them here in India."The University of Wollongong had announced six scholarships worth $5000 each and one scholarship worth $10,000. These scholarships were awarded to the Indian students of IFIM Business School being the only business school in India to achieve it. The delegates who were a part of the auspicious milestone were Professor Paul Wellings CBE, Vice-Chancellor; Mr. Adam Gilchrist, UOW Ambassador; Professor Alex Frino, Deputy Vice-Chancellor; Professor Charles Areni, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Business; Mr. Canio Fierravanti, Director of Government Relations; Mr. Brett Lovegrove, Executive Director of Global Strategy; Ms. Evelyne Raymond, Alumni Relations Coordinator; Dr. Venkat Yanamandram, Senior Lecturer at the University of Wollongong.About IFIM B-School, Bangalore:Established in 1995, IFIM Business School, Bangalore is amongst the top 6 schools in India to have been awarded the coveted AACSB accreditation propelling it to be amongst the top 5% of business schools globally. IFIM Business School is uniquely positioned to cater to the needs of 'Beyond Tomorrow' by providing innovation-led solutions. The institute currently offers three AICTE approved and AACSB accredited programmes: One- Two-year, full-time, residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) that is a bouquet of PGDM Finance (recognised by CFA Institute), PGDM Marketing and PGDM International Business; Two - Executive PGDM (EPGDM); and Three - PGDM for Working Professionals (WPP). The school also offers various open and customised short-term Professional Development Programs through on-campus, online, and blended delivery modes. IFIM Business School is also accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) and is ISO 9001:2008 certified.Today, it is a proud alma mater of more than 2500 alumni comprising of eminent entrepreneurs, academicians, artists, writers, CXOs and thought leaders amongst others, in many countries of the world. For more information, visit www.ifimbschool.com.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/985372/IFIM_Business_School_Logo.jpg PWRPWR