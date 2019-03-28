Australia Fest to conclude with Deborah Cheetham's performance in Mumbai, New Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) After a run across 20 Indian cities since September 2018, Australia Fest highlighting the country's indigenous culture and history will come to an end with performances by song composer Deborah Cheetham in Mumbai and New Delhi, according to the Australian High Commission in India. Cheetham will share her unique life story and the journey she has taken to discover her belonging. She will present 'Songs of Belonging' featuring Australian and Indian performers -- pianist Toni Lalich, tabla master Pandit Ashis Sengupta and the members of Rubiks Collective, one of Australia's most dynamic contemporary art music ensembles, the Australian High Commission, in a statement, said. "Over the past six months, we have presented over 100 events across 20 Indian cities to showcase many elements of Australian culture and creativity, including visual and performing arts, food, sport, science, film, design and literature," said Australia's High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu."Throughout Australia Fest, we have highlighted Australia's indigenous culture and history. I am delighted that Deborah Cheetham...will be able to share the ancient song-line of Australia's indigenous people with Indian audiences. It is a fitting close to Australia Fest to have a performance that focuses on such important themes as nation, people, and place of belonging," Sidhu added. Deborah will perform in the Royal Opera House in Mumbai on Thursday and in New Delhi on Saturday. Deborah also conducted a music workshop with 50 students aged between 10-14 years in collaboration with the Enabling Leadership Foundation as part of its Music Basti initiative in Dharavi, Mumbai, the statement said. PTI UZM SMN