Australia questions India's sugar subsidy

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Australia, a major sugar exporter, has raised some concerns over India's export subsidy on sugar, an official said. "...Australia has raised its concerns with the (Indian) government," the official said. The government has announced several steps in the last one year to help sugarcane farmers and cash-starved sugar sector which is facing a glut situation because of record production. Last month, a Rs 5,500 crore package for the sugar industry was announced that included over two-fold jump in production assistance to cane growers and transport subsidy to mills for export up to 5 million tonnes in the marketing year 2018-19. In June, the government had announced a Rs 8,500-crore package for the industry, which included soft loans of Rs 4,440 crore to mills for creating ethanol capacity. The price of ethanol produced directly from sugarcane juice for blending in petrol was also raised by more than 25 per cent hike in a bid to cut surplus sugar production and reduce oil imports. PTI RRMKJ