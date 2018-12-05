Australian Government Renews PTE Academic Endorsement

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)The Department of Home Affairs has renewed its endorsement of the Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic in supporting the Australian visa programme. The Department of Home Affairs has now ensured that PTE Academic will continue to be available to individuals applying for an Australian visa or permanent resident outcome. With 50%+ growth in the numbers of people registering to take PTE Academic in recent years Pearson has now opened 5 new Pearson Professional Centres in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth. Pearson has also expanded its network of partner test centres this year to offer testing on campus at the University of Queensland, UNSW, and the Gordon Institute of TAFE in Geelong. These highly secure test centres utilise state-of-the-art security measures including biometric data collection to ensure the security of the testing process. Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Pearson India said, "PTE Academic is the most secure, reliable, objective and accurate computer-based test of English. Backed by the cutting-edge technology, the test is extremely convenient and delivers results faster. The renewed endorsement from the Australian government is the testimony of its highly efficient, unbiased and accurate testing framework." The Adelaide test centre was officially opened in October and attended by Minister for Trade and Investment Senator Simon Birmingham (left) and South Australias Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment David Ridgeway MLC (right), where they were able to view a demonstration of the Pearson Test of English (PTE Academic) test and an interactive tour of the new state-of-the-art centre. The guests tried their hand at the listening and speaking sections of the test with a few questions similar to those the test takers experience. The test was created in response to demand for a more accurate, objective, secure and relevant test of English and all 100 per cent computer based. Pearsons innovative test design, use of automated scoring technology, and secure and easy-to-use test centres makes applying for local universities, job opportunities and further study as simple as possible for test-takers of all ages. PTE Academic is the leading computer-based test of English for study abroad and immigration, because we can deliver test results typically within days, in comparison to other English language tests which provide results in a timeframe of 2-3 weeks. With over 270 test centres around the globe the PTE Academic test centre network continues to grow.For more information about PTE Academic, go to pearsonpte.com/the-test. About Pearson IndiaFounded in 1844, Pearson is the worlds learning company, with 35,000 employees across 70 countries worldwide. We have expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. Our unique insight and world-class expertise comes from our long history of working closely with teachers, learners, researchers, authors, and thought leaders. Our products and services are used by millions of teachers and learners around the world every day. We are organized around three key stages of learning - a) K-12, b) Higher education and test preparation and c) Vocational and professional education. Established in India since 1998, Pearson has introduced its wide range of products and services in educational institutes as well as directly to the learners. To know more about us please visit in.pearson.com and follow us on www.facebook.com/PearsonIn and twitter.com/PearsonIn. PWRPWR