Australian man found dead at Jaisalmer guest house

Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old Australian citizen was found dead at a guest house in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Sunday.The guest house staff found Nocolas's body on Saturday and informed police. The body was then taken to a hospital, said Kiran Kang, Jaisalmer's Superintendent of Police.He had checked into the guest house on Thursday, police said.The Australian high commission in New Delhi has been informed about the incident.Officials said the cause of the death will be known only after postmortem. PTI SDA SOMSOM

