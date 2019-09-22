Australian man held with drugs worth Rs 21cr at IGI airport

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) An Australian national was on Sunday apprehended by the CISF at Delhi airport for allegedly carrying narcotics worth Rs 21 crore, a senior official said.He said Mohammed Umar Turay was intercepted around 11.30 am when he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to take an Air India flight to Melbourne.The traveller looked suspicious and was taken for detailed frisking during which 7 kgs of amphetamine category of drugs was recovered from the false bottom of his bag, he said.Amphetamine is a powerful stimulant and is majorly abused by youngsters.The passenger and the seized drugs have been handed over to Customs officials at the airport for further probe, he said.The estimated value of the seized drugs is Rs 21 crore, the official said. PTI NES DPB