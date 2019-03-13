Australia's Deakin University to be Rajasthan Royals' Official Sports Education Partner

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, March 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- Announces a mega scholarship programme for Indian students Rajasthan Royals have tied up with Deakin University, Australia to promote sports education in India and facilitate research in sports management and sports science. Deakin University will be the official Education Partner for Rajasthan Royals this IPL season. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/DeakinUniversityLogo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834965/Deakin_University_Rajasthan_Royals.jpg )In a view to promote sports education, Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals and Deakin University's Vice-Chancellor & President, Professor Jane den Hollander, AO, today entered into a strategic agreement for the fourth time. Deakin University has associated with the team thrice in the past as well.The most important feature of the collaboration is the mega scholarship provided to an Indian student for a sports management course in Melbourne. The scholarship will provide for full tuition fee waiver, up to AUD 100,000 depending on course either at undergraduate or postgraduate level.The duration of the course is three years for a Bachelor's degree and two years for Master's degree at Burwood Campus in Melbourne. It will be a full-time course with internships and work integrated learning as part of the curriculum."Sports management is emerging as an important career option and we are pleased to provide an opportunity to students to learn the craft at a reputed university. It is a privilege to tie up with Deakin University for the fourth time. The joint effort will help us work on different aspects of sports science and sports management," said Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals.As per the selection criteria, students with 85 per cent in class 12 for UG and 80 per cent in Bachelors degree for PG will be preferred. Other selection parameters include high achievements in co-curricular activities. Deakin University will soon come out with the detailed criteria, the process of applying and what sort of project students have to submit. The candidates would be shortlisted and interviewed by a panel of representatives from Deakin University and Rajasthan Royals. The name of the fortunate student who will bag this scholarship will be announced during IPL.Professor Jane den Hollander said, "There is an increased need for encouraging partnership in sports. At Deakin, sports are an integral part of learning. With this renewed partnership with Rajasthan Royals, we look forward to working with some great talents from the world of sports. Our aim is to work towards a sporting platform that not just nurtures talents but also provides adequate knowledge about the sciences and management of sport to enable best utilisation of these talents."Rajasthan Royals will also provide internship opportunities to three Deakin University students during IPL this season. Deakin University believes that applying management and marketing theories and business principles into a structure is the core feature of their sports management courses. An internship with the Royals during the season will enable students to learn in a challenging environment.About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves. Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research. For more information, visit: http://www.deakin.edu.au/ .Source: Deakin University PWRPWR