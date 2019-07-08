Author Amish Tripathi, Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari meet PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Author Amish Tripathi and Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.Tripathi, who was recently named as the director of London's Nehru Centre, presented Modi copies of his works. The cultural centre works under the Indian Council of Cultural Relations. "Received copies of his works, which are being widely read across the nation. His writings have generated immense curiosity about India's rich past and culture. Best wishes to him," the prime minister tweeted. Tripathi is the author of best-selling books, including the Secret of the Nagas. Rabari also met the prime minister and gifted him a traditional Gujarati headgear. After the meeting, Modi shared a picture on Twitter in which he is seen wearing the headgear. "I remember encouraging her to pursue singing when she was a child and today, I had the opportunity to interact with her. It was wonderful to know more about her experiences," he wrote on Twitter. "People like Geeta Rabari inspire the society. Belonging to a humble background, she dedicatedly pursued her passion of singing and excelled," he said. "I am deeply impressed by her efforts to popularise Gujarati folk music among youngsters. Best wishes for her future endeavours," Modi added. PTI NAB SNESNE