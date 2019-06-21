scorecardresearch
Author Amish Tripathi is the new director of London's Nehru Centre

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Author Amish Tripathi has been named the director of London's Nehru Centre, which is under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, a senior ICCR official said.Author of best-selling books like the Secret of the Nagas and Sita - Warrior of Mithila, Tripathi will take over from diplomat Srinivas Gotru. Gotru's four-year tenure ended early this year. Tripathi was appointed after he applied for the post followed by an interview with a selection panel, ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabudhe has said.The Nehru Centre was founded in 1992 with Gopalkrishna Gandhi as its founder director. Playwright-actor Girish Karnad was among the prominent people to have helmed the centre. PTI ASG RCJ

