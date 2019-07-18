Author Antar Atreya’s ‘CHRONICLES OF THE MORTAL VISHNU’ by Invincible Publishers is sure-shot a blockbuster hit Indian Mythological Book!

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A debut book by a 24-year-old author, Antar Atreya was recently published by Invincible Publishers. With the launch in May, the book has already made an impactful start with rave reviews on Amazon and national media claiming it to be an epic tale, must read fantasy and a graphic imaginative epic among others. It was also on Amazon's bestseller list during the pre-order phase itself.Recently, the author had an interview with Shabri Prasad Singh, the Director of Gurgaon Literature Festival in which the author revealed how the book is different from other hit mythological novels in India.It is not a re-telling or a re-imagination of a previously known story; rather it is an absolute fresh tale set in the next Treta Yuga with new fictional characters, mystic elements and inspirations drawn from Hindu scriptures, says the author in the interview. He further added that the story of the book transcends across the entire Universe with the concept of Gods, creation of Universe and emergence of civilizations discussed through the sub-plots of the novel. In this way, the book is actually the first fantasy Universe in popular Indian literature; just like how the West have the MARVEL Universe, opined author Antar.Shabri Prasad Singh, the direction of Gurgaon Lit Fest and author of the book Borderline who interviewed the author was also highly impressed by the book. She reviewed the book calling it a sure-shot blockbuster; where Hindu mythology, Indian fantasy, science and logic blends like never before. PWRPWR