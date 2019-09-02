Author Manoj Yadav Launches His New Book "101 SECRETS of PROJECT RISK MANAGEMENT"

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Chief Guest - Ram Yadav - CEO Edelweiss Capital Special Guest - Naved Jaffrey - Writer and Director Other Guests - Suhail Mathur - One of Indias most sought after Literary agent at The Book Bakers; Renu Kaul Verma - MD, Vitasta Publication Pvt. Ltd.; Rajesh Angal - Head project portfolio management, Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd. Manoj Yadav launched his debut book '101 SECRETS OF PROJECT RISK MANAGEMENT from the genre Business and Management by Vitasta Publishing Private Ltd., a leader in non-fiction. Author & Motivational speaker Manoj Yadav believes that "While most of us are capable, the right guidance is what is essential for success in life". Manoj Yadav explains '101 SECRETS OF PROJECT RISK MANAGEMENT as 3-in-1 book for effective decision making in aspects of project, operational risk, and quality management. It is a comprehensive book on project management which can be implemented from day one. The book presents 101 classes of risks with 500+ strategies for business success. It answers some of the toughest questions like how to survive disruptions? How to hire a great team? How to exceed client expectations? how to surpass competitors? How to deliver world-class solutions to customers and many others. The book is written in a simple English language and useful for professionals, entrepreneurs and management students. 101 SECRETS OF PROJECT RISK MANAGEMENT can be described as an innovative and well-researched work on Project, Quality, and Risk management, where for the first time Manoj is detailing in-depth around 98% risks affecting projects and strategies to mitigate them. "101 SECRETS OF PROJECT RISK MANAGEMENT is a book which revolves around project management to survive in a world driven by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, ambiguity (VUCA). I worked for various MNCs and saw huge gap as professionals were finding it hard to manage their projects even after various professional certifications. There were complexities around and focus was on theoretical concepts. It is because of this I decided to write a practical book on project management, operational risk, and quality management by which people will have ready solutions to do their daily work and this will enhance their performance," says Manoj Yadav. With a 14+ years experience in Corporate Management and Leadership, Manoj has served Fortune 500 clients like American Express, Humana Inc, and AmerisourceBergen in his roles with some of the top companies like IBM, Atos Syntel, Lionbridge and Patni Computer System (now part of Capgemini). An alumnus of one of the top engineering institute VJTI (Veer Mata Jijabai Technological Institute), Mumbai, he completed his graduation in B.E. Computer Engineering. He holds MLE? title and is a presidents select member of Leaders Excellence a business leaders community, at Harvard Square, Massachusetts, USA. Manoj has numerous global professional certifications to his credits namely ITIL foundation certified from AXELOS (UK), PMP certified from PMI (USA), ISO certification from DNV-GL (Norway) and is a trained CMMI professional. He is amongst top writer on Knowledge sharing website, Quora, on management and leadership space and has reach of 1,50,000+ readers across world and has 13,500+ followers on LinkedIn. He likes to inspire people and has written more than 100 motivational quotes on success. A multi-talented personality, he is good in various activities like singing, dialogue delivery, and sports like carrom, table tennis, chess, etc. In his corporate role, he has audited 150+ projects and interviewed 300+ managers and leaders in various roles which enabled him to come up with this fantastic book. He is often regarded as a pioneer in IT Risk Management. PWRPWR