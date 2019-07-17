Author Sunil Mishra's Book 'Who Stole My Job' Enters Second Print Run

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Sunil Mishra is the author of the best-selling books Who Stole My Job & Transit Lounge He holds over 2 decades of technology & consulting experience with Infosys, Accenture, McKinsey & Co. and Oracle. As part of Infosys Finacle, currently he works with the startup ecosystem and product incubation. His latest book Who Stole My Job has been published by leading publishing house Srishti Publishers & Distributors and has received accolades from several industry leaders including Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Mohandas Pai & Vivek Wadhwa. Srishti Publishers & Distributors, Indias leading publishing house today announced the second print run of Who Stole My Jobby nationally acclaimed author Sunil Mishra. The book was first released in April 2019 and has received a very positive response from readers across the globe. The book is available across all leading online platforms and offline stores.Who Stole My Job is a work of business fiction that relates to new technological disruptions in the age of artificial intelligence and their impact on daily and work lives. The book has been widely acclaimed and has received accolades from Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Mohandas Pai & Vivek Wadhwa.The author, Sunil Mishra has over 2 decades of experience with leading business consulting & technology organizations like McKinsey & Co., Accenture, Infosys & Oracle. He currently leads a team in Finacle, Infosys that works with the startup ecosystem and product incubation.Video link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZkCJZR9Nrw This is a book that I have put a lot of heart and soul into. I have been eagerly looking forward to putting this one out for my readers, especially after the overwhelming feedback received for my previous book. I am extremely happy to know that my latest book too has been receiving positive feedback already. This book is inspired from my years and years of experience in the IT and corporate world. I am confident that this book will relate to a lot of my readers and I do hope everyone likes it, said Sunil Mishra. Sunil Mishra is also the author of the bestselling travel memoir Transit Lounge which is a personal account of his travels to over 30 countries across six continents. The book consists of short incidents, observations and reflections after travelling to countries in Africa, South America, Asia & Europe over the course of 15 years. The book was among the top bestsellers in the travel novels category. Sunil Mishra is a #MentorOfChange as selected by Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog. He is also a startup mentor at IIM Lucknow - SIDBI center of innovation. Sunil been invited as a key note speaker and resource person across various prestigious institutes and events. Sunil is a B.Tech from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and an MBA from IIM-Lucknow. Blurb of the bookCreative Tech has been one of the most successful IT companies in India during the last two decades. Only that it has started faltering of late. In a challenging and tumultuous business set-up, Marshal Scott, a newly hired American CEO, embarks on a transformation journey that starts on a high note, but soon gets entangled with many unexpected issues. The employees experience disenchantment with the demanding leadership, frequent policy changes and cultural conflicts. Satvik, a mid-level manager sees the direct implications of these changes that lead to multiple business disruptions and exits of many of his colleagues. Buy the book at: preview.tinyurl.com/SunilKMishra Author Sunil Mishra can be reached atWebsite: sunilkmishra.comLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/sunilkrmishraTwitter: twitter.com/mishraksunilFacebook: www.facebook.com/AuthorSunilInstagram: www.instagram.com/WhoStoleMyJob Image: Who Stole My Job by Sunil Mishra Video: Author Sunil Mishra's latest book - 'Who Stole My Job' PWRPWR