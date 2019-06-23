Authorities deny allegation that man forced to carry wife on cart as he couldn't get ambulance

Meerut (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) Officials Sunday refuted allegations that a man was forced to carry his paralysed wife to a health centre on a wooden cart after he could not get an ambulance for her in Shamli, A video was shared widely on social media showing the man, Bobby, carrying Anju (36) on a charpoy which was mounted on a rickety cycle-cart to the Shamli Community Health Center (CHC). According to reports, he was taking her there for treatment after she developed a wound in her lower back. She was taken to the health centre in the cart as they couldn't get an ambulance, they alleged.Medical Superintendent Ramesh Chandra said the woman had developed bed sores and she was treated for them at the CHC. She was given medicine and her kin refused to refer her to a hospital, he said. Chandra said the patient's family had not requested for an ambulance. Had they asked for it, an arrangement for one could be made immediately to drop and pick them from home, he said.Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) KP Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar Surjit Kumar reached the CHC on Saturday for an investigation. They recorded statements of the staff who were present at the health centre that day, and later, the ACMO went to Anju's house and checked her condition.The ACMO said the family had not made a call for the ambulance and brought the patient on the cart on her own. PTI CORR MAZ AAR