Authorities direct police to conduct probe into Ramban accident

Jammu, Mar 16 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday directed police to conduct an investigation into a road accident which left 11 persons, including two women and five children, dead and four others injured in Ramban district, an official spokesperson said. District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat directed police authorities to conduct an inquiry into the accident and submit the investigation report to his office, he said.The spokesperson said Bhat, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Anita Sharma, visited district hospital to inquire about the health condition of the injured.Eleven persons were killed and four others injured when a passenger vehicle on way to Rajgarh from Chanderkote plunged into a deep gorge at Kunda this morning.Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and said necessary instructions have been issued to the district administration for providing best possible medical assistance to the injured.CPI (M) Regional Secretary, Jammu, Sham Prasad Kesar also expressed shock and grief over the accident and said repeated road accidents in Doda, Kistwar, Ramban and Udhampur districts must be a grave concern for the state administration.He demanded ex-gratia relief for the families of the victims and free-of-cost treatment to those injured in the accident. PTI TAS KJ