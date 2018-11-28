Authorities expresses displeasure over construction delays in various J-K departments

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) Authorities have expressed displeasure over the delay in the constructions approved by the government in various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Department Asgar Hassan Samoon took a comprehensive review of the departmental activities during a meeting here at Civil Secretariat, an official spokesman said Wednesday. Samoon took stock of ongoing and pending works of repair and construction related to these departments, he said, adding that Director Sheep Husbandry informed the chair that construction of sheep shed at Loorkot and Thathri with an estimated cost of Rs 66 lakhs each is still pending. He said over Rs 22 lakh was released but the executing agency was yet to start the work. The senior officer from Animal Husbandry informed the chair that Rs 41.30 lakh has been released to complete the Veterinary Hospital at Katra. While taking the review, Samoon expressed displeasure over the incomplete projects and decided to impose 2 per cent penalty on the executing agency from the date they were supposed to complete the project. Ha said that strict action will be taken and 2 per cent penalty levied on the executing agencies if they failed to complete the project in the stipulated time. He emphasized upon the officers and field functionaries to work with dedication and honesty to improve the productivity of livestock in the state so that better results of the various schemes can be achieved. PTI AB CK