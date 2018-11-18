Authorities review arrangements for Jhiri mela in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) Authorities Sunday discussed arrangements for the annual Jhiri Mela, scheduled to begin here next week, an official spokesman said. Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar convened a meeting with senior officers of various departments to take stock of arrangements for over week-long mela commencing from November 22, the spokesman said. The festival is held every year in memory of Baba Jitto and his daughter Bua Kaury at Jhiri village, 20 km from here on Jammu-Akhnoor highway. Nearly eight to 10 lakh devotees from Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of northern India visit the fair every year to commemorate the martyrdom of Baba Jittoo, a farmer who gave up his life in protest against the oppressive demands of 'zamindars' (landlords) about 500 years ago. The deputy commissioner stressed on synergy between different departments for ensuring adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the mela, the spokesman said. Kumar asked departments to put various stalls to create awareness about government schemes like Laadli Beti, SMAS, BBBP, Ayushman Bharat and agriculture-related activities among the devotees. Other arrangements reviewed in the meeting mainly included security arrangements, uninterrupted electricity, ensuring regular and safe drinking water, adequate stocks of ration and fire wood, deployment of fire tenders at the venue and conduct of various cultural programmes during the fair, the spokesman said. The Roads and Buildings Department was asked to complete the blacktopping and upgradation work of the roads adjoining Jhiri before commencing of the mela, the spokesman said. The deputy commissioner asked officials to organise sports events like kabaddi, tug of war and volleyball under the Khelo India Scheme and motivate local people to participate in the games.PTI TAS SNESNE