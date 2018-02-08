Auto Expo: Startups, new entrants take centre stage on Day 2

Greater Noida, Feb 8 (PTI) Startups, electronic vehicle players and the firms entering India were at the forefront on the 2nd day of the biennial Auto Expo 2018 here today, showcasing a range of products from scooters to bikes to cars.

About 12 startups have participated in the 14th edition of Auto Expo, with an aim to be a part of Indias story of transition from internal combustion engines to electric mobility.

Electric two-wheeler maker Twenty Two Motors today launched a smart electric scooter Flow, priced at Rs 74,740, and has plans to roll out over 2 lakh units in three years.

The startup will make its manufacturing facility in Haryana operational by the second quarter and will roll out 50,000 vehicles per year with an investment of USD 70 million. The delivery will be done by the second quarter of 2018.

Twenty Two Motors CEO and co-founder Parveen Kharb said: "We are going to start the production with 300 scooters per day and in the first three years we will roll out 2 lakh electric vehicles."

American bike makerCleveland CycleWerks(CWC), which is marking its foray in the country, today announced the launch of two models Ace and Misfit.

The company, which has distribution in 23 countries, has joined hands with Laish Madison Motor Werks (LMMW) to bring its retro style motorcycles in the country and has a fully integrated assembly facility in Pune.

"We are looking to sell at least 5,000 units by 2019 and we have an installed capacity of approximately 35,000 units in Pune," LMMW CEO Pranav T Desai told PTI on the sidelines of the launch here.

The companies are betting big on the growing two wheeler sales in India which currently stands at about 20 million per year.

Swedish electric car maker Uniti today announced its tie-up with Indias Bird Group at the expo here to launch a 5 -seater electric car priced at Rs 7,14,000 (ex-showroom) by 2020.

The company also showcased its 2-seater electric car - Uniti One - along side a virtual reality demonstration of the 5-seater car.

The car will cover approximately 200 kilometres on a single charge.

Speaking to PTI, Bird Group Executive Director Ankur Bhatia said: "We have the technology in place for the car which will be launched, as we have a 2-seater car in Europe built with same resources."

In the premium segment, UM Lohia two wheelers Pvt Ltd showcased worlds first electric cruiser -- The Renegade Thor -- starting at Rs 4.9 lakh. The motorcycle comes with a 5 speed transmission gearbox and produces a 30 KW of power along with 70 NM of torque. It has lithium polymer high power battery which can be charged 80 per cent in 40 minutes with fast charger.

Another electric auto maker startup Menza Motors today launched its electric motorcycle Menza Lucat priced at Rs 2,79,999 (ex-showroom).

The bookings will start mid-February and deliveries will be done as early as mid August.

The company said a 10,000 kilometre road testing with the vehicle has been done and 84 per cent of the motorcycle parts have been designed or manufactured locally.

Another startup Emflux Motors today showcased the prototype of its electric sports bike Emflux One, which is slated to hit Indian roads in April 2019.

The Emflux One is powered by a 9.7 kWh lithium-ion battery and can go up to a maximum speed of 200 km/hour.

Emflux Motors, set up in 2016, is also looking at raising USD 5 million funding in the next few months to fuel its expansion plans. PTI PRJ MKJ