Auto Expo:Maruti Suzuki creating awareness about seat belt use

Greater Noida, Feb 12 (PTI) As part of its road-safety efforts,MarutiSuzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been running a campaigne to create awareness amongst people about using seat belt for safety while driving.

The flash mob campaigne #PehniKya? will be held till February 14 at the Auto Expo 2018 here.

The PehniKya flash mob sports Indias first-ever seatbelt song - a catchy, appealing jingle designed to create a lasting impact on the critical importance of the seatbelt.

The lyrics are kept simple and catchy.

The number is a mix of Indian and Western music to appeal to a wide range of audiences especially youth.

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Danceworx, led by famous choreographer Ashley Lobo, for a signature dance routine to be performed to the song.

The flash mob performance takes place thrice a day at Auto Expo.

At special Pledge Booths at the venue, visitors can fasten on the seatbelt, take the pledge, share their selfies on social media and stand a chance to win special PehniKya? branded cozy.

Through this, Maruti Suzuki hopes to encourage car users, especially youth, to wear seat belts and contribute to make Indias roads safer.

Visitors said it is good exercise to promote use of seat belts.

The PehniKya campaign was kicked off in November 2017 wherein Maruti Suzuki released some insightful data on road-user behavior and their attitude towards wearing seat- belts.

The data was accumulated from research and surveys conducted in 17 key cities, to assess the awareness levels and understand the challenges in the sparse usage of seat-belts in the country. PTI CORR MKJ