'Autocratic' BJP not allowing son to meet father: Tejashwi

Patna, Apr 7 (PTI) Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged on Sunday that he was not being allowed by the "autocratic" BJP government in Jharkhand to meet his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is the RJD president and serving a jail term following his conviction in several fodder scam cases, is currently lodged at the RIMS hospital on account of multiple ailments. "I have been waiting since yesterday (Saturday) evening to meet my father who is undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital but the autocratic BJP government is not even allowing a son to meet his father as per the rules," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted. "A conspiracy is being hatched against Lalu ji. He is in jail and undergoing treatment in a hospital under security but his room is being raided everyday," the leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly said. Tejashwi, who is spearheading the RJD's poll campaign in his fathers absence, alleged that injustice was being meted out to Lalu Prasad Yadav and he was not being treated properly in jail. "Doctors had asked the jail superintendent two weeks ago for conducting echo (echocardiography) and X-Ray on Lalu ji. But the tests are not being done as security is not being provided to take him to another building (for tests). This is injustice. Proper treatment is not being meted out (to Prasad). This is an absolute violation of human values," Tejashwi Yadav added.