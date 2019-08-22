Autodesk University India 2019 to Showcase the Potential of Automation to Design and Make a Better World

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - Sixth consecutive year of the conference in India to focus on the industrialisation of construction, infrastructure and Industry 4.0BENGALURU, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk's annual flagship event Autodesk University India 2019 (AU India 2019) will be happening for the second time in Bengaluru on 5th September 2019. This will be the sixth consecutive edition of the event in India and will showcase the role of automation in the Future of Making, fueled by modern technologies like generative design and building information modelling (BIM).AU India 2019 will bring together product designers, engineers, architects, planners and other professionals in the ecosystem to provide them hands-on experience with the technologies, shaping their industry and how they can adapt to it. Individual professionals and businesses can explore different ways of solving their design and engineering challenges and helping their teams increase efficiency, as well as learn ways to reach out to newer markets."The manufacturing, construction and infrastructure sectors in India are going through a paradigm shift, fueled by innovations such as generative design, robotics, BIM, additive manufacturing, VR/AR and more," said Haresh Khoobchandani, Vice President, APAC Territory Sales at Autodesk. "AU India 2019 presents our customers, partners, and industry leaders with the opportunity to learn and experience these technologies first-hand, empowering them to grow their businesses and develop innovative responses to critical business and societal challenges of the day."This year, AU India 2019 will feature a mix of global experts from the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media and entertainment industries, who will demonstrate how they have implemented leading-edge technologies in their respective sectors. Autodesk will also be hosting an educator's roundtable on "The Role of Technology in Education for NextGen Engineers" at the event.Aether Energy will showcase the use of Autodesk technology to design their flagship electric vehicle, the Aether 450.Social Hardware will demonstrate the application of Autodesk generative design technology in developing low-cost medical prosthetics.Jendamark Techcellency will expound on the role of automation in the automotive sector and industry stalwart TVS Motors will lead a discussion on how Digital Factories are shaping the Future of Manufacturing in automotive industries.Total Environment will show how technologies like Building, Information, Modeling (BIM) can expand customer choice in real estate to build a house customized to their preferences.Green Gold Animation will showcase how they used media and entertainment software from Autodesk to create the iconic Chotta Bheem in 3D.At AU India 2019, there will also be industry breakout sessions covering topics including the practical implementation of Industry 4.0 for the automotive industry, productivity improvement using 3D Design, design automation techniques, and algorithms for 2D & 3D design using Autodesk solutions.Full Agenda: AU 2019 - Full AgendaFor More Information: Autodesk University, India 2019Follow Autodesk India on Facebook (@AutodeskIndia) and Twitter (@autodeskindia)About AutodeskAutodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. 2019 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved. PWRPWR