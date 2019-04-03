Automotive industry to converge at Mobility Summit in November

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Automotive industry and experts from the US, Europe, Japan and other Asian countries will brainstorm on development of smart technologies and challenges faced by the industry at the NuGen Mobility Summit in November. The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) is organising the summit at Manesar from November 27-29, 2019, an official release said Wednesday. More than 2,500 participants and over 250 exhibitors are expected to take part in the summit which will provide a platform for bringing together all stakeholders in automotive industry to understand global advancements in technologies. "The objective of the summit is to share new ideas, learnings, global experiences, innovations and future technology trends for faster adoption, assimilation and development of advanced automotive technologies for a smarter and greener future," it said. Experts working with leading international scientific and research organisations and testing laboratories from various countries like the US, Europe, Japan and other Asian countries will also participate in the event and share their experiences and knowledge on development of smart and green technologies and the challenges that the industry needs to overcome. PTI RSN RVKRVK