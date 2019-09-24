Autonomous society to run Jaunpur Medical College: UP govt

Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to set up an autonomous society to run the Jaunpur Medical College. "This will expedite the selection of medical teachers, nursing and paramedical staff in the college," Rajneesh Dubey, principal secretary, medical education, told reporters. "It is known that till now, the process of selection was done through the public service commission. This whole process takes about two years and that affects academics," the official said. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Medical Education Department has successfully completed the process of selection in the medical colleges established in Ayodhya, Basti, Bahraich, Firozabad and Shahjahanpur with the help of autonomous societies set up for these colleges. The same procedure will now be adopted for Jaunpur Medical College. Approval for selection on 57 posts, including the principal for the Jaunpur Medical College, has been okayed till now and the rest of the selection is under process. In another decision, the government decided to purchase maize at the rate of Rs 1,760 per quintal in the current kharif season, government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said. A total of 22 districts are included in the process of purchasing. These are Aligarh, Firozabad, Kannauj, Etah, Mainpuri, Kasganj, Badaun, Bahraich, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Hardoi, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Jaunpur, Unnao, Gonda, Ballia, Bulandshahr, Lalitpur, Shrawasti, Hapur and Dewar. Farmers will be given an additional Rs 20 per quintal for other processes and the payment will be made directly to the farmer's account within 72 hours after purchase and it will be procured from registered farmers only. PTI ABNHMB