AV-Comparatives' Awards Ceremony and Summary Report 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Best-performing IT security software recognised at Swarovski Crystal Worlds INNSBRUCK, Austria, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As cybercrime becomes ever more common and ever more sophisticated, the importance of effective security programs increases accordingly. AV-Comparatives' Awards Ceremony for its 2018 tests recognised those vendors whose products provide truly effective protection against IT threats. The event was held on 4th and 5th of February 2019 in Innsbruck, and 36 IT-security specialists from 12 countries attended. As cyber-threats continue to evolve, so must the testing of security solutions, and so AV-Comparatives' new Enhanced Real-World Test, which will be run for the first time in 2019, was introduced. AV-Comparatives Bobsleigh Championship Participants were also treated to a thrilling bobsleigh ride at the Olympic Bobsleigh and Luge Track in Igls. The bobs reached a top speed of over 120 km/h! Awards At the Awards Ceremony, various awards were handed over for top-performing security products tested during the course of 2018. There were AV-Comparatives Approved Product Awards for qualifying consumer and business products. In addition, there were various awards for the Consumer Main Test Series both for individual tests, and for overall results across the test series.Product of the Year Award Avast received the Product of the Year Award 2018 (1st place overall), having reached top scores in every test throughout the year. Outstanding and Top-Rate Bitdefender was rewarded with the Outstanding Product Award 2018, having also reached top scores in all the tests. AVG, Avira, Kaspersky Lab and Tencent achieved excellent results across the different test categories, and all received Top-Rated Product Awards. Security awards for protection, performance, malware removal and low false alarm Gold, Silver and Bronze awards were given for each of the following AV-Comparatives' Tests: Real-World Protection, Malware Protection, Low False-Positives, Low System-Impact and Malware Removal. For details, please see "Overview of levels reached during 2018" in our 2018 Summary Report. Vendors receiving awards for individual tests were Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, Emsisoft, ESET, K7, Kaspersky Lab, and Tencent. Message from the CEO AV-Comparatives' founder and CEO Andreas Clementi commented, "We would like to thank everyone who came to this event in Innsbruck for making it such a success. As cybercrime continues to rise, effective security products are more important than ever. We congratulate the security vendors whose products stood up to rigorous independent testing that mimics real-world scenarios." Award Ceremony - Photos: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-ceremony-for-2018/ Summary Report: https://www.av-comparatives.org/summary-report-2018/ Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834597/AV_Comparatives.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834598/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg PWRPWR