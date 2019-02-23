scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Avalanche hits J&K's Bandipora, 5 rescued

Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) An avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, trapping five people, who were later rescued, officials said.The avalanche occurred in Chrawan area of Ajas in north Kashmir's Bandipora district early on Saturday morning, disaster management department officials said here.They said five persons were trapped under the snow, prompting authorities to launch a search and rescue operation."All the five people were rescued by a joint team of police and Army," the officials said. PTI SSB MIJ DIVDIV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos