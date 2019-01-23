Avalanche warning issued in nine districts of Kashmir and Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) The state authorities Wednesday issued an avalanche warning for nine districts in Jammu and Kashmir in view of rain and snowfall predicted in the next 24 hours. "Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan has issued fresh avalanche warning for nine avalanche-prone districts in Kashmir," an official spokesman said. The warning has been issued for Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts. The divisional commissioner, Kashmir has asked the deputy commissioners of all these districts to advise the people to not venture out to avoid loss of live and property, officials said. Khan also directed the concerned officials to take all the precautionary measures and to keep the SDRF, police and paramedical staff with ambulances in preparedness to meet any exigency. PTI MIJ INDIND