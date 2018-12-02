Avan Jogia joins 'Zombieland' sequel

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (PTI) Actor Avan Jogia has joined the ensemble cast of Sony's "Zombieland" sequel. The films stars Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Zoey Deutch, reported Deadline. Jogia will play Berkeley, the epitome of the bad boy musician.Ruben Fleischer is directing the film from the script penned Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.Gavin Polone is the producer. The film is slated to release next year in October. PTI SHDSHD