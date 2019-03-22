Avan Motors launches electric scooter Trend E, price starts at Rs 56,900

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Electric scooter maker Avan Motors India Friday launched its new model Trend E priced at Rs 56,900 and Rs 81,269 (ex-showroom).The Trend E with single-battery is tagged at Rs 56,900 while the double-battery version is priced at Rs 81,269, the company said in a statement.Bookings have been opened from Friday at a fee of Rs 1,100, it added.The new model is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a top speed of 45 kmph and has a range of 60 km with single battery and 110 km with double battery, it said, adding the battery can be fully charged in 2 to 4 hours. Avan Motors Business Development Head Pankaj Tiwari said the company has worked extensively to create the Trend E scooter as a vehicle that is suitable for Indian roads."We are delighted with the response the scooter has received in its pre-launch phase and are confident that customers too will appreciate the Trend E and all its features," he added. PTI RKL MKJ

