Avendus appts new chairman for alternatives asset mgmt biz

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Avendus Capital today announced the appointment of Alok Vajpeyi as chairman of its alternatives asset management business under the aegis of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternative Strategies LLP.

Vajpeyi has also been hired as external advisor to the Avendus Group CEO Ranu Vohra.

Vajpeyi has held senior management positions over a span of 30 years in leading financial services companies in the UK, Asia and India, such as Swiss Bank Corporation, BZW (Barclays Group and DSP Merrill Lynch, the company said in a statement.

"Alok is a well-known and respected stalwart of the Indian financial services industry, and this appointment formalises his already close and significant relationship with the firm," Vohra said.

Avendus Capital Public Market Alternate Strategies manages two funds-the Avendus Absolute Return Fund that has an AUM of USD 510 million and the Avendus Enhanced Return Fund with an AUM of USD 117 million. PTI SSM DSK DSK