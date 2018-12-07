Avengers 4 officially titled ' Endgame', Russo brothers release first trailer

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) "Part of the journey is the end," says IronMan as the first trailer of the much anticipated final Avengers movie, titled "Endgame", opens hinting at more emotionally draining moments in the follow up of 2018's "Infinity War".The over two-minutes-long trailer was released by directors Russo Brothers-- Joe and Anthony-- on their official Twitter handle. "For those who have been here since the beginning. For those who have joined along the way. For the best fans in the Universe. This trailer is for you...," they captioned the post. The trailer is set after the destructive battle of Wakanda in which Thanos wipes of half of the population and has left Marvel superheroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johanasson) scrambling for a way to defeat the supervillian from Titan. Marvel Studios has given out very less details considering numerous theories surrounding the film, but definitely promises to give its fans one of the darkest superheroes stories they have ever seen on the big screen.The trailer, which stars with IronMan recording an audio message as he remains lost in the space following his fatal encounter with Thanos at Titan, goes on to share the pain other superheros are going through as they face a partial defeat. AntMan(Paul Rudd) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) have finally made it to the trailer after much speculations about their appearance in the film. Both the characters were missing from "Infinity War". None of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" characters, apart from Nebula, were part of the trailer. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), whose name was introduced in the post-credit scene of "Infinity War" and is expected to play a major role in defeating Thanos, is still not part of the trailer. The standalone "Captain Marvel" film is set to be released on March 8, 2019. "Endgame" marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation. It comprises 22 films, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and the upcoming "Captain Marvel". The film will release on May 3, 2019. PTI SHDSHD