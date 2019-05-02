'Avengers: Endgame' directors tease Captain America's future

Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) "Maybe there is a story there," says Joe Russo about the future of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or so it seems.After the first Avenger was shown to have had a seemingly happy ending by the time "Endgame" reached its climax, the one-half of the "Avengers: Endgame" director duo has teased that those who were thinking this was it for actor Chris Evans in the MCU may be mistaken."If Cap were to go back into the past and live there, he would create a branched reality," Joe said, adding, "The question then becomes, how is he back in this reality to give the shield away?""Interesting question, right? Maybe there's a story there. There's a lot of layers built into this movie and we spent three years thinking through it, so it's fun to talk about it and hopefully fill in holes for people so they understand what we're thinking," he told EW.Joe and Anthony Russo also confirmed that Captain America's longtime friend Bucky Barnes (essayed by Sebastian Stan) was aware of his life-altering decision. Evans earlier hinted he was done with playing the character. PTI RDSRDS