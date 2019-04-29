'Avengers: Endgame' mints Rs 157 crore in opening weekend

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) "Avengers: Endgame" minted Rs 157.20 crore in three days, smashing the record for the highest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India.The film, which released in the country last week earned Rs 53.10 crore on day one, Rs 51.40 crore on day two and Rs 52.70 crore on the third day (nett box office figures), according to figures provided by the studios. Its predecessor, 2018's "Infinity War" had held the record of the highest opening weekend for a Hollywood film by earning around Rs 94 crore in three days.The film, which marks the end of over a decade of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is being seen as a defining phenomenon in popular culture across the globe."The massive response by audiences across the country is a testimony of how emotionally invested the Marvel fans are in the Avengers franchise. "They have eagerly awaited to watch the culmination of the journey of 11 years and their extraordinary love for the Marvel characters is clearly evident," Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement earlier. Calling the box office numbers of the film record breaking, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Avengers Endgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Has a record-breaking, Blockbuster weekend... Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: ? 157.20 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ? 187.14 cr."The film, which released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, had already broken the advance booking records.According to ticket booking website, BookMyShow, the film sold over 2.5 million tickets in advance booking across the country, a record for a Hollywood movie in India. PTI BK RDS BKBK