"Avengers: Endgame' runtime is still at 3 hours, says Joe Russo

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (PTI) The runtime of "Avengers: Endgame", sitting at close to three hours, is set to top the length of its predecessor "Avengers: Infinity War".In an interview with Collider, Joe Russo, one half of director duo The Russo Brothers, said the runtime will be at three hours and Disney has no problems with it. "I think the studio is down with what the best story is. Right now, we think the movie is playing well and we've had great responses from our test audiences and were feeling very good about where it is." Joe, however, said the much-awaited film is not yet complete and they are still working on it. There remains a possibility that the film might be trimmed."We're still doing work to it. We're not done with it. Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it's a lot of storytelling to work into it. Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us."When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate," he added.Anthony Russo said they have screened the film four times in front of a test audience and the response has been great."We have screened the movie four times for audiences now. For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom," he said."Endgame", which is said to be the final movie in the "Avengers" franchise, will release on April 26. PTI RB RB BKBK