'Avengers: Endgame' trailers might have featured fake footage, say Russo brothers

Los Angeles, Apr 19 (PTI) Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo say they might have included some fake footage in "Avengers: Endgame" trailers and teasers to guard the secrets of the much-awaited film.In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the Russo brothers said their intent behind keeping the plot under wraps was to take the load off the stars who face probing queries from the press about the film's storyline."Maybe. Maybe it's all fake. Maybe there's not a real frame in that whole trailer?" Anthony teased."Part of our motivation to do that is that it just takes a lot of pressure off of people, because it is hard to constantly censor yourself, about what you're saying and how you talk. We take a lot of pressure off of people by saying, 'Ok, the less you know the less you have to mind yourself'," he added.Joe said they were extra careful about "Endgame" as it contains a lot more spoilers than its predecessor "Infinity War"."We kept it going even more so than 'Endgame'. There are more secrets in 'Endgame' than there are 'Infinity War'," he said."Endgame" will release in India on April 26. PTI RB RDSRDS