Avengers Themed Diaries by Doodle Collection to Hit Shelves as 'Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame' Readies to Hit Screens

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 23, 2019 -- Doodle Collection, a bespoke brand of premium stationery products that specialises in themed diaries, notebooks and other exciting lifestyle products, is delighted to announce its association with Disney with an exciting new range of Avengers themed diaries. Inspired by the favourite Avengers characters from Marvel like Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Thor & Hulk, these diaries and notebooks shall keep one's favourite Superheroes within arm's reach long after the movie has left theatres. In this Marvelous collaboration with Disney, Doodle is set to create unique and appealing diaries that are sure to impress even the hardcore fans. Staying true to the theme, the new Doodle Collection is homage to every superhero, supervillain and princess that fans have always rooted for. So whether a hero, an anti-hero or simply a diehard fan, this whimsical and fun range of Avengers diaries and notebooks has something for everyone. These Doodle Diaries make a perfect gift for self or friends. After all, saving the world merits a reward even for the non-combatant fans cheering from the battle sidelines. About Doodle Collection: Doodle Collection has been a leading diaries and notebooks brand which has now moved into making lifestyle products too, like writing instruments, tote bags, pouches, mugs, coasters and others. Doodle is popular for it's quirky, young, fun and varied range of diaries and notebooks for anyone and everyone, be it an artist, a writer, a traveller, a music aficionado, or even a fashionista. Everyone's sure to find his or her own style of diary or notebook in the splendid designs that Doodle has to offer.