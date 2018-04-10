Avenue Supermarts m-cap surges past Rs 92,000 cr mark

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Shares of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of retail chain D-Mart, rose by nearly 4 per cent in intra-day trade today to hit its all-time high, helping its market capitalisation (m-cap) surge past Rs 92,000 crore mark.

The stock rose by 3.48 per cent to end at Rs 1,488.65 on BSE. During the day, it gained 3.90 per cent to Rs 1,494.80 -- its all-time high level.

At NSE, shares of the company climbed 3.35 per cent to settle at Rs 1,488.85.

The companys market valuation also moved up by Rs 3,121.34 crore to Rs 92,904.34 crore. The company stands at 33rd position in the overall market cap ranking on the BSE.

In terms of equity volume, 1.76 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 14 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts got listed on bourses on March 21, 2017. Since listing, the stock has gained sharply by over 132 per cent. PTI

