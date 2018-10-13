Avenue Supermarts Q2 net jumps 18% to Rs 225 cr

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D-Mart supermarkets chain, today posted 18.1 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 225.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 191.04 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.Its revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,872.5 crore, up 38.9 per cent, as against Rs 3,506.9 crore in the year-ago period, Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing.Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the reported quarter was at Rs 3.62 as compared to Rs 3.06 in the year-ago period.Avenue Supermarts CEO and Managing Director Neville Noronha said during the quarter, the company continued to bring down prices for customers across categories."Our revenue growth in Q2 is a reflection of these price cuts," he added.As on September 30, 2018, the company had 160 stores in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. PTI SR SR BALBAL