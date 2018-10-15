Avenue Supermarts shares tank over 6% post Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Shares of Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D-Mart supermarkets chain, Monday fell over 6 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations. The stock slumped 5.50 per cent to end at Rs 1,333.15 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 7.14 per cent to Rs 1,310. On the NSE, shares of the company dropped 6.23 per cent to close at Rs 1,323.70. In terms of the equity volume, 2.15 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 20 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. Avenue Supermarts Saturday posted 18.1 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 225.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 191.04 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,872.5 crore, up 38.9 per cent, as against Rs 3,506.9 crore in the year-ago period, Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing. PTI SUM SHWSHW