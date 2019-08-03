Aviation ministry advises airlines to keep fares from Sringar in check

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Civil Aviation Ministry Saturday advised airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists rushed to the airport after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked them to curtail their stay in the state. "The Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised the airlines to rein in the surging ticket prices - on flights coming out of Srinagar - for yatris returning from the Amarnath dham," a source told PTI here. The country's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had advised airlines on Friday to be ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises.On Friday, the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.The Army's disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley and leave immediately. PTI DSP JTR TIRTIR