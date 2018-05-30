Aviation ministry to provide all assistance to CBI in AirAsia probe: Choubey

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The civil aviation ministry today said it would fully cooperate and provide all assistance to the CBI in the investigation into the alleged violations in the AirAsia India matter.

"We are yet to receive formally anything from the CBI. We will fully cooperate with them. We will provide all assistance to them in the investigative process," Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said.

The CBI has filed an FIR against AirAsia and other officials, including Group CEO Tony Fernandes, for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get international licence for AirAsia India.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tatas, which owns 51 per cent stake, and Malaysias AirAsia Berhad.

"The case has been registered under 120-B (criminal conspiracy) under the IPC and sections 13(2) read with 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The searches took place at five locations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said on Tuesday.

Currently, AirAsia has a fleet of 18 aircraft and has plans to start international flights after it has 20 planes.

To a query on whether the case would have an impact on AirAsia Indias plans for international operations, Choubey said, "We do not know what is the scope and nature of that investigation."

On Tuesday, AirAsia India refuted any wrongdoing and said it was co-operating with all regulators and agencies to present the correct facts.

"In November 2016, AAIL (AirAsia India Ltd) had initiated criminal charges against its ex-CEO and had also commenced civil proceedings for such irregularities. We hope to bring early resolution to all such issues," it had said in a statement. PTI RAM SAN MKJ