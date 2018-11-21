Aviation, oil marketing cos rise on lower global crude oil prices

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Shares of aviation and oil marketing companies surged up to 6 per cent Wednesday due to sharp drop in global crude oil prices.The scrip of SpiceJet soared 5.63 per cent, Jet Airways 2.74 per cent and InterGlobe Aviation 1.41 per cent on the BSE.Among OMCs, shares of IOC rose by 1.76 per cent, HPCL 1.17 per cent and BPCL 1.08 per cent.Crude oil fell to one-year low in the global market.Brent crude, the oil prices international benchmark, fell 6.92 per cent to USD 62.17 a barrel on Tuesday on excess supply concerns. PTI SUM BALBAL