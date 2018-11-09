Aviation regulator DGCA directs IndiGo, GoAir to address issues with 15 P&W engines

(Eds: Adding fresh comments from P&W, more details after para 16) New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA has directed IndiGo and GoAir to address issues regarding 15 of the Pratt & Whitney engines powering their A320 neo planes, a senior official said Friday.The two budget carriers have been grappling with P&W engine problems, which has even led to grounding of some A320 neo aircraft. Together, they have around 82 such planes in their respective fleet. The latest move by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which had earlier asked the two airlines to take various corrective measures to address the engine woes, comes after certain issues flagged by US counterpart Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).In a late evening statement, P&W said the recent Airworthiness Directives (ADs) would not cause any operational disruption for the operators.The DGCA official said the requirement for replacement of High Pressure Compressor (HPC) front hub corrosion as mentioned by the FAA would also impact 15 engines powering IndiGo and GoAir's neo planes.As many as 13 engines of IndiGo and 2 engines of GoAir would be impacted by the FAA's ADs. The Indian operators have sufficient time to become compliant with the requirement, the official added.The AD requires replacement of HPC front hub corrosion and "action has to be taken within 120 days after effective date or before exceeding 6,180 cycles since new or within five years since the ship date as indicated the AD, whichever occurs first", he said.The operators have to comply with the directive coming into effect from December 12.In another AD issued on November 7, the FAA said replacement of some parts of certain P&W engine series installed on A320 neo has to be carried out.The AD was for replacement of certain parts on "PW 1100 engines from Sl. No. 450 to 614 installed on A320 neo aircraft" to address failure of knife edge seal issue. According to the official, Indigo and GoAir are compliant on the same. "The DGCA has declared the ADs 'mandatory' and directed the Indian operators to comply within the period as indicated in the ADs," he said.There were no immediate comments from IndiGo and GoAir.P&W also said the engine parts would be replaced during planned future shop visit and is therefore predictable for operators."P&W is complying with the directives and working closely with our customers to ensure the process is completed within the required timeline," it added.On Thursday, P&W said the ADs formalise guidance and communication shared with all operators.Meanwhile, the DGCA on Thursday said it has asked Jet Airways and SpiceJet to take corrective action to address possible issues with their Boeing 737 MAX planes that could lead to "significant altitude loss" of the aircraft.The directive came after advisories issued by the FAA and Boeing after the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX plane operated by Indonesia's Lion Air last month. PTI RAM IAS ABM