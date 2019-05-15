Aviation scam: Delhi court cancels NBW against lobbyist Deepak Talwar's son

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A Delhi court Wednesday cancelled non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Aditya Talwar, son of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, in a case related to negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to national carrier Air India. Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bharadwaj directed Aditya to appear before the court on May 28 in the money laundering case. Aditya's counsel had sought cancellation of NBW issued against him saying that the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have not reached his address and hence the probe agency's contention that he was not cooperating in the probe had no ground. To this, ED had said that it had sent the summons to his last known address. Earlier in the day, ED moved the court seeking to declare Aditya a fugitive offender in the case. PTI UK URD SA